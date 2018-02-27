Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 27, 2018
1. Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton is continuing to keep things chic and comfortable during her pregnancy with classic finds. For her latest outing, she paired a Jenny Packham dress with a matching jacket and solidified her timeless outfit with a sapphire necklace, a navy clutch, and coordinating round-toe pumps.
-
February 27, 2018
2. Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross made us excited for spring in a floral Michael Kors dress with a cutout detail at the bodice. Pink Manolo Blahnik boots added a fashion-forward edge to the pretty look.
-
February 27, 2018
3. Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid stepped out looking extra chic in a Fendi look straight off of the Fall 2018 runways.
-
February 27, 2018
4. Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence continued her winning style streak at the Red Sparrow premiere in New York. This time, she chose a Christian Dior gown with a high-neck silhouette and a sheer panel from the Spring 2018 collection.
-
February 27, 2018
5. Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway kept things elegant in a white cape-sleeve dress paired with matching Christian Louboutin pumps ($675; neimanmarcus.com).
