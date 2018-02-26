Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 26, 2018
1. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo proved that you don't need a pair of heels to make a fancy statement at a dinner party. Grab a statement jacket—like the style star's leopard Ermanno Scervino blazer—and pile on chic accessories such as a studded belt ($115; b-lowthebelt.com), shiny clutch, and a snake watch $7,700 (saks.com)
-
February 26, 2018
2. Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence put a chic twist on super mini dress with an oversized blazer and sheer feather boots.
-
February 26, 2018
3. Jenna Dewan Tatum
Jenna Dewan Tatum stepped out to the Los Angeles Ballet Gala wearing an elegant gown by J. Mendel.
-
February 26, 2018
4. Danai Gurira
Danai Gurira made heads turn in an elegant Christopher Kane dress. Sergio Rossi heels added the perfect finishing touch.
-
February 26, 2018
5. Sofia Carson
Sofia Carson wowed in a floral gown by Monique Lhuillier for the Los Angeles Ballet Gala. How pretty is the architectural detail around the neckline?
