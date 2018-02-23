Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 23, 2018
1. Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker knows how to turn even the most casual outfits into a glamorous moment. During her latest sighting, she took an all-black look to the next level with glitter pumps.
-
February 23, 2018
2. Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid's street-style game has no chill. This time, she stunned in a mahogany coat layered over a gray button-down blouse, blue jeans, and a brown Fendi belt ($420; fendi.com). Notice the pop of pink on the boots.
-
February 23, 2018
3. Olivia Palermo
At the Tod's runway show in Milan, Olivia Palermo chose a neutral palette of leather separates. A pair of white sneakers and a fringe bag made the look even chicer.
-
February 23, 2018
4. Alexandra Shipp
Alexandra Shipp proved less is more in a black jumpsuit by Max Mara. How pretty is that deep berry lipstick?
-
February 23, 2018
5. Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen knows the power of a chic coat. While out and about in New York, she chose a denim design by Grlfrnd and paired it with camel boots for a winning combination.
February 23, 20181 of 5
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker knows how to turn even the most casual outfits into a glamorous moment. During her latest sighting, she took an all-black look to the next level with glitter pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM