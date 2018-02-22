Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 22, 2018
1. Queen Letizia of Spain
Queen Letizia of Spain proved that wearing tall boots with a long dress doesn't have to be difficult. Try sticking to one color—like this chic red palette.
-
February 22, 2018
2. Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello made a jaw-dropping appearance at the 2018 Brit Awards rocking a pale blue Ralph & Russo gown from the brand's first ready to wear collection.
-
February 22, 2018
3. Gigi and Bella Hadid
In between runway shows, the chic Hadid sisters showed off their cool street style wearing coordinating outfits. Gigi layered denim and plaid pieces with shredded R13 jeans ($495; shopbop.com). And Bella stuck to a neutral pallette with Fendi pants and a shearling cropped jacket.
-
February 22, 2018
4. Chloë Grace Moretz
Chloë Grace Moretz put a chic spin on the logo trend, wearing head-to-toe Fendi. How gorgeous are those pearl-trimmed sunglasses ($540; saksfifthavenue.com)?
