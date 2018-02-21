Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 21, 2018
1. Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington shut down the red carpet in a darling Dolce & Gabbana gown covered in flowers. Take a closer look at those Noudar hoop earrings, which took the look to the next level.
-
February 21, 2018
2. Natalia Vodianova
Model Natalia Vodianova proved that red is the color of the season in a patent leather dress. Notice how she paired pink heels with the vibrant look.
-
February 21, 2018
3. Olivia Munn
For a luncheon, Olivia Munn made heads turn in yellow separates. A white T-shirt and matching heels anchored the look.
-
February 21, 2018
4. Maisie Williams
Maisie Williams gave us a chic lesson in casual dressing with a black top, frayed hem jeans, a white crossbody bag, and red (that color again) pumps and scarf.
-
February 21, 2018
5. Whitney Port
Whitney Port showed us how chic a pair of shiny leather pants can be with an embellished denim jacket and a multi-color bag.
