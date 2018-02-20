Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 20, 2018
1. Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton loves her Erdem dresses, and while co-hosting the Commonwealth Fashion Exchange reception she chose a floral design. All she needed were a pair of classic black pumps to complete the look.
February 20, 2018
2. Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence made jaws drop in a Versace dress with a daring slit and plunging neckline.
February 20, 2018
3. Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning's flawless style streak continues. This time, she opted for a Miu Miu dress with a scallop neckline and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
February 20, 2018
4. Zendaya
Zendaya rocked a Fatima Danielsson coat and Bulgari jewels like a true style star.
February 20, 2018
5. Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie left us speechless after showing up to the British Academy Film Awards wearing a custom Ralph & Russo gown and Graff jewelry.
