Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 16, 2018
1. Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning wowed in a Valentino couture gown for an appearance at the Berlin Film Festival. What really took the elegant look to the next level was that dramatic ribbon belt.
-
February 16, 2018
2. Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie left us in awe after hitting the red carpet for the I, Tonya premiere in London wearing a sparkly Louis Vuitton dress. The diagonal, vertical, and horizontal stripes are absolutely hypnotizing.
-
February 16, 2018
3. Blake Lively
Blake Lively's style game is unstoppable—even without pants. For this outing, she chose an oversized gray sweater paired with over-the-knee combat boots. She tossed a blue coat over her shoulders and added Kendra Scott earrings ($130; nordstrom.com) to complete her look.
-
February 16, 2018
4. Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen's maternity style is always on point. While out with her hubby, she wrapped up in a gray and yellow number cinched with a belt. Strappy heels and a yellow clutch pulled the outfit together.
-
February 16, 2018
5. Jennifer Lawrence
For the premiere of Red Sparrow, Jennifer Lawrence kept things military chic in a green blazer styled over a mini dress. Over-the-knee boots and silver jewels made the outfit a winner.
