Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 15, 2018
1. Blake Lively
Blake Lively made our hearts skip a beat when she showed up to the Michael Kors fashion show wearing a fiery vinyl trench over a white button-down blouse. She kept the red-and-white pallette going with sweet Christian Louboutin pumps ($795; nordsrtom.com) and completed her look with sparkly jewels.
-
February 15, 2018
2. Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid kept the patent leather trend going with a shiny black jacket cinched with a gold belt. All she needed to complete her look were sheer tights, over-the-knee boots, and leather gloves.
-
February 15, 2018
3. Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt made us excited for spring in a vibrant blue coat by Michael Kors. Her striped blouse complemented the green details in her floral skirt, and those colorblock heels topped off the look.
-
February 15, 2018
4. Zendaya
Zendaya made a chic appearance at New York Fashion Week, wearing a Michael Kors look fresh off the runway. Get into that matching red lip and those standout white heels.
-
February 15, 2018
5. Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon stepped out in a romantic skirt from her Draper James line ($95; draperjames.com). Black separates—like a turtleneck, tights, boots, sunglasses, and a handbag—anchored the flirty piece.
February 15, 20181 of 5
Blake Lively
Blake Lively made our hearts skip a beat when she showed up to the Michael Kors fashion show wearing a fiery vinyl trench over a white button-down blouse. She kept the red-and-white pallette going with sweet Christian Louboutin pumps ($795; nordsrtom.com) and completed her look with sparkly jewels.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM