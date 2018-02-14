Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 14, 2018
1. Selena Gomez
During the Coach presentation at New York Fashion Week, Selena Gomez nailed transitional-weather dressing. Her floral dress made way for spring, while her leather jacket kept her warm.
-
February 14, 2018
2. Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo served up Parisian chic vibes with an all-black outfit. We love how she mixed in edgy leather pieces to toughen up the look.
-
February 14, 2018
3. Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren looked absolutely divine in a Sachin & Babi red gown at the La Vedova Winchester premiere. Get into the ombré sequin embellishments on the sleeves.
-
February 14, 2018
4. Gina Rodriguez
At the Annihilation premiere, Gina Rodriguez gave us a major dose of glam, wearing a Cristina Ottaviano shimmering dress with mesh panels along the sides.
-
February 14, 2018
5. Winnie Harlow
Model Winnie Harlow stepped out looking super chic in a winter white outfit accented with emerald trousers.
