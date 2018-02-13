Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 13, 2018
1. Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o has never been afraid of color. And for the Black Panther Welcome To Wakanda NYFW Presentation, she wowed in a red Cushnie et Ochs look, which happens to be the most flattering color of the season.
-
February 13, 2018
2. Karlie Kloss
For the historic Carolina Herrera presentation, Karlie Kloss wowed in a lilac blouse tucked into a fuchsia skirt. How cute are those matching heels?
-
February 13, 2018
3. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham served up military chic vibes in a green number paired with sharp black boots, a saddle bag, and oversized sunglasses.
-
February 13, 2018
4. Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel had fun mixing prints during an appearance on Good Morning America, and we love how she layered a plaid coat over a colorful Missoni cardigan ($2,750; barneys.com). Leather pants, a matching belt, and pumps solidified the winning outfit.
-
February 13, 2018
5. Danai Gurira
Actress Danai Gurira completely stunned in a multi-print dress while promoting Black Panther. Zoom in on the chic lion print.
