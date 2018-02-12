Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 12, 2018
1. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo didn't let NYC's weird transitional weather stop her from looking chic at fashion week. A fur-lined vest by Cara Mila ($5,649; farfetch.com) protected her from chilly winds, but the sleeveless design also kept her arms free. A multi-color sweater, jeans, Jimmy Choo boots ($805; farfetch.com), and dainty jewelry topped off the look.
-
February 12, 2018
2. Laverne Cox
While making rounds during New York Fashion Week, Laverne Cox stunned in the color the season. Her yellow Christian Siriano look paired with that blue Mark Cross bag, silver Stuart Weitzman sandals ($398; stuartweitzman.com), and Officina Bernardi jewels is perfection.
-
February 12, 2018
3. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner made a show-stopping entrance at a Jimmy Choo event, wearing a floral Off-White blazer ($1,860; neimanmarcus.com) and trousers ($1,330; neimanmarcus.com) paired with an orange belt by the same label.
-
February 12, 2018
4. Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore made an elegant appearance at the Bottega Veneta show wearing chic pieces from the brand, and we're obsessed.
-
February 12, 2018
5. Rosie Hungtington-Whiteley
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley made an all-black outfit super chic by pairing an off-the-shoulder blouse with patent leather pants. How cute are those floral pumps?
