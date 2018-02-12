Olivia Palermo didn't let NYC's weird transitional weather stop her from looking chic at fashion week. A fur-lined vest by Cara Mila ($5,649; farfetch.com) protected her from chilly winds, but the sleeveless design also kept her arms free. A multi-color sweater, jeans, Jimmy Choo boots ($805; farfetch.com), and dainty jewelry topped off the look.