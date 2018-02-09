Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 9, 2018
1. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner took her plaid dress and fur coat to the next level by adding a pair of green tights. All she needed were dainty black heels to finish off the winning outfit.
-
February 9, 2018
2. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham stepped out looking polished in a camel coat ($2,225; stylebop.com), tailored trousers, and burgundy boots and bag.
-
February 9, 2018
3. Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore stunned in an all-black Tom Ford fit. How cool are those chic joggers with those lace-up heels?
-
February 9, 2018
4. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba stepped out looking effortlessly cool in a black maxi dress, a vibrant floral duster, and white sneakers.
-
February 9, 2018
5. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Rosie Huntington Whiteley served up a major dose of style wearing a champagne color Tom Ford dress and cropped jacket ($2,950; neimanmarcus.com).
