Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 8, 2018
1. Bella Hadid
Leather pants are the fashion world's fountain of youth. For an outing in NYC, Bella Hadid made heads turn in Masha Ma leather separates, a Vivienne Westwood corset from the '90s, a Bulgari bag, Roberi & Freud Frances sunglasses, and Liudmila lace-up pumps that are on sale ($476; farfetch.com).
-
February 8, 2018
2. Taraji P Henson
Taraji P. Henson looked flawless at the amfAR Gala in New York while wearing a David Koma dress decked out in crystals and a plunging neckline.
-
February 8, 2018
3. Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian stayed loyal to the Yeezy brand rocking biker shorts, a matching hoody, and her favorite clear heels ($650; mytheresa.com). A leather trench coat balanced out the casual look.
-
February 8, 2018
4. Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid served up an extra dose of chicness in the coolest Paco Rabanne sweater dress ($1,150; barneys.com). Those white sunglasses and coordinating shoes were perfect finishing touches.
-
February 8, 2018
5. Cindy Bruna
Cindy Bruna proved that black blazers don't have to be boring while wearing a feathery design by 16Arlington ($988; modaoperandi.com)
February 8, 20181 of 5
Bella Hadid
Leather pants are the fashion world's fountain of youth. For an outing in NYC, Bella Hadid made heads turn in Masha Ma leather separates, a Vivienne Westwood corset from the '90s, a Bulgari bag, Roberi & Freud Frances sunglasses, and Liudmila lace-up pumps that are on sale ($476; farfetch.com).
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM