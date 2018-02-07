Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 7, 2018
1. Sarah Jessica Parker
Only Sarah Jessica Parker could make sequins early in the morning look this good. But the sparkly pieces didn't stop us from noticing her fresh haircut.
-
February 7, 2018
2. Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger left us all impressed in a peplum blazer dress by Monse ($2,490; nordstrom.com). That's not a book in her hand. It's actually a Snow White clutch by Olympia Le-Tan ($1,880; net-a-porter.com).
-
February 7, 2018
3. Ciara
Ciara attended the Tom Ford menswear show looking absolutely stylish in a denim suit from the designer's Spring 2018 collection. Get into the strong shoulder on that jacket ($2,950; neimanmarcus.com).
-
February 7, 2018
4. Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel made an effortlessly elegant statement at the Makers Conference in a floor-sweeping coat by The Row ($4,990; neimanmarcus.com).
-
February 7, 2018
5. Hailey Baldwin
At the Dior Collection's Launch Party, Hailey Baldwin rocked a chic embroidered mini dress by Elie Saab and platform peep-toe heels.
