Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 6, 2018
1. Bella Hadid
No need to bundle up in a huge coat that hides your outfit. Bella Hadid stylishly layered two smaller jackets for a warm yet chic touch. Cool accessories also help—like Alexander Wang pumps ($815; farfetch.com), an Alyx backpack, and narrow Balenciaga sunglasses.
-
February 6, 2018
2. Lupita Nyong'o
Another day, another outfit slay from Luptia Nyong'o. This time, she showed out in a Ralph & Russo dress straight off of the runway and Olgana Paris heels, which are on sale at Saks Fifth Avenue ($300; saks.com).
-
February 6, 2018
3. Saoirse Ronan
Saoirse Ronan made a sleek and sexy appearance at the Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon wearing an orange Cushnie et Ochs dress. Don't you love how she kept the vibrant vibes going with pink Rupert Sanderson heels ($681; matchesfashion.com)?
-
February 6, 2018
4. Chanel Iman
Model Chanel Iman kept things extra cool in an all-black outfit. Those over-the-knee boots are absolutely gorgeous, and we're just as obsessed with that Blakus bag ($1,325; gilt.com).
-
February 6, 2018
5. Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon showed off her southern style wearing a black turtleneck and blazer with an adorable red lace skirt ($165; draperjames.com).
