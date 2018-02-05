Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 5, 2018
1. Kourtney Kardashian
No need to freeze during the winter in order to look sexy. Kourtney Kardashian shows us how it's done with an all-black look featuring a sheer turtleneck.
-
February 5, 2018
2. Lupita Nyong'o
During a press conference in Seoul, Lupita Nyong'o wowed in separates by Elie Saab. How cute are those Mary Jane pumps by Christian Louboutin ($1,395; net-a-porter.com)?
-
February 5, 2018
3. Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie can—literally—do no wrong. Just look at how this Atelier Versace dress fits her perfectly.
-
February 5, 2018
4. Rose Byrne
Rose Byrne made us excited for spring in a chic Erdem dress. Zoom in on those crystal-embellished pumps by Jimmy Choo.
-
February 5, 2018
5. Chen Ran
Actress Chen Ran made heads turn in a stunning off-the-shoulder trench coat by Prada ($2,730; net-a-porter.com) with feather-trmmied sleeves. A Prada bag ($3,092; farfetch.com) and pointed-toe shoes perfectly topped off the look.
February 5, 20181 of 5
Kourtney Kardashian
No need to freeze during the winter in order to look sexy. Kourtney Kardashian shows us how it's done with an all-black look featuring a sheer turtleneck.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM