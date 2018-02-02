Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 2, 2018
1. Kate Middleton
For a formal dinner, Kate Middleton made an unforgettable entrance wearing a regal Alexander McQueen gown with a see-through cape. But we really can't stop staring at all of those sparkling jewels.
February 2, 2018
2. Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama demonstrated how less is always more in an off-the-shoulder Tom Ford blouse and luxe trousers also by the designer.
February 2, 2018
3. Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle reminded us how chic a menswear-inspired suit can be in an Alexander McQueen blazer ($1,995; bergdorfgoodman.com) and trousers.
February 2, 2018
4. Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o gave us life wearing Balmain patent leather pants with a Zeynep Arcay trench coat ($1,968; farfetch.com). We love how she kept the flashiness going with Balmain's sequin top.
February 2, 2018
5. Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren's style game hasn't slipped one bit. Here, she wowed in a black tuxedo jumpsuit with a sheer polka-dot scarf tied around her neck.
