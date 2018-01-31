Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 31, 2018
1. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez stepped out for a taping of World of Dance wearing the cutest mini dress by Ester Abner and Jimmy Choo heels. No J.Lo look is ever complete without some bling, and her gold earrings and bracelet added major sparkle.
-
January 31, 2018
2. Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton turned up the heat on her maternity style with a red houndstooth coat by Catherine Walker (you can get the look-alike for less at ASOS), a merlot Chanel bag, and coordinating pumps.
-
January 31, 2018
3. Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen is also feeling the color red. For an outing, she chose a slip dress by Haney ($1,600; net-a-porter.com) and layered it with a matching jacket.
-
January 31, 2018
4. Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain made an entrance at the Molly's Game premiere wearing a vibrant Louis Vuitton dress with double slits to show off those black heels.
-
January 31, 2018
5. Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana gave us life wearing a silky dress by Alberta Ferretti. Get into those sparkly bracelets on her arms.
January 31, 20181 of 5
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez stepped out for a taping of World of Dance wearing the cutest mini dress by Ester Abner and Jimmy Choo heels. No J.Lo look is ever complete without some bling, and her gold earrings and bracelet added major sparkle.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM