Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 30, 2018
1. Kate Middleton
If you haven't noticed, all of your favorite stars are wearing Sorel boots this winter. Even pregnant Kate Middleton rocked the sturdy boots ($130; net-a-porter.com) with a Eugenia Kim beanie ($285; bloomingdales.com), and Burberry coat ($3,495; net-a-porter.com) during a game of hockey with Prince William.
-
January 30, 2018
2. Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o continues to prove that she's the queen of the red carpet. This time, she wowed at the Black Panther premiere in custom Atelier Versace.
-
January 30, 2018
3. Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen made a romantic statement in a silky red gown. She added sparkle to her look with a crystal-encrusted belt and shoes and topped off the outfit with a gold clutch and hoop earrings.
-
January 30, 2018
4. Chloe and Halle Bailey
Chloe and Halle gave us a double dose of fashion goodness, wearing coordinating black ensembles equipped with eye-catching silhouettes and the perfect amount of embellishments.
-
January 30, 2018
5. Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie kept things chic and simple sporting a camel wrap coat with gray pants. Her accessories infused a bit of drama with gold shoes, oversized sunglasses, and a red bag.
