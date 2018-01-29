Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 29, 2018
1. Beyoncé
During the Clive Davis pre-Grammy party, Beyoncé proved that every fashion girl's favorite accessory, the beret, can also look cool with a fancy gown. For the red-carpet event, she chose a custom Azzi and Osta dress and Eugenia Kim hat.
-
January 29, 2018
2. Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus completely stunned during her Grammy performance in a Zac Posen dress. Her hair and makeup were also on point, too.
-
January 29, 2018
3. Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen's maternity style is impeccable. And she shut things down while wearing an ankle-length dress by Yanina Couture.
-
January 29, 2018
4. Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga served up a major dose of glamour in an Armani Privé look, which she eventually removed the skirt and wore as a jumpsuit.
-
January 29, 2018
5. Rihanna
Rihanna left us breathless after accepting an award wearing a patent leather Alexandre Vauthier ensemble with Le Vian jewels.
