Look of the Day
-
January 26, 2018
1. Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss added excitement to her white Carolina Herrera dress and black pumps by throwing a houndstooth print jacket over her shoulders. The playful print is the easiest way to jazz up a classic black-and-white look.
-
January 26, 2018
2. Viola Davis
No need to wait until night to whip out the sequins. Viola Davis rocked a pair of gold pants ($220; aliceandolivia.com) with a black long-sleeve top, and we're obsessed.
-
January 26, 2018
3. Katie Holmes
While out and about in New York City, Katie Holmes mixed tough-girl vibes into her evening look by adding a faded leather jacket over a little black dress.
-
January 26, 2018
4. Hailey Baldwin
Keeping the LBD trend going, Hailey Baldwin stepped out in a micro mini with an open back and side slit. Over-the-knee boots balanced the short dress and tons of necklaces added sparkle to the outfit.
-
January 26, 2018
5. Alessandra Ambrosio
And Alessandra Ambrosio made heads turn in a floor-sweeping gown by Mario Dice. Get into those emerald earrings.
