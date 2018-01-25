Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 25, 2018
1. Helen Mirren
Most women tend to shy away from color, but Helen Mirren showed us the power of bright hues during her latest outing, wearing an Eponine dress, Annoushka earrings, and show-stopping boots.
January 25, 2018
2. Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton's flawless maternity style isn't taking any breaks. Here, she kept warm in a blue Seraphine coat ($299; seraphine.com) and dress ($109; seraphine.com) paired with coordinating pumps and clutch.
January 25, 2018
3. Kourtney Kardashian
Leave it to Kourtney Kardashian to make an average pair of work pants look hot. Here's further proof that tube tops are back (hers is by Aritzia) and micro mini bags are here to stay.
January 25, 2018
4. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo is the queen of street style, and her latest look is all the proof you need. That purple coat looks super soft, and we love how she balanced out the glam piece with loafers.
January 25, 2018
5. Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson served up some fashion drama in a chic little black dress with architectural details. Get into those polka-dot tights and platform heels.
