Look of the Day
January 24, 2018
1. Olivia Palermo
Your distressed denim pieces aren't just for the weekends. Olivia Palermo showed us how to make them look fashion-show appropriate, pairing her's with a gray sweater, mint blazer, and studded flats.
January 24, 2018
2. Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger also hit up a couture show looking regal. The actress went with a Giorgio Armani dress, which features sheer panels along the waist and shoulders. A luxe blazer draped over her shoulders and a coordinating clutch added the finishing touches.
January 24, 2018
3. Sara Sampaio
Model Sara Sampaio took our breath away in Giorgio Armani, too. How can you not love that stylish pink jumpsuit?
January 24, 2018
4. Bella Hadid
Keeping things extra trendy, Bella Hadid hit the streets of Paris in a white corset tucked into ripped jeans. A black-and-white coat and matching sneakers completed her fashion-forward look.
January 24, 2018
5. Fearne Cotton
Fearne Cotton wowed at the National Television Awards in a glitzy Rachel Zoe suit, jewels from Annoushka, and Christian Louboutin heels.
