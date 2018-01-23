Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 23, 2018
1. Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton knows the power of dressing head to toe in one color. During her latest sighting, she called on a few shades of blue to nail her winter-ready look. A Seraphine dress ($99; seraphine.com) was paired with a Sportmax coat, and coordinating accessories completed the flawless outfit.
January 23, 2018
2. Margot Robbie
At the I, Tonya premiere in Sydney, Margot Robbie served up a major dose of glam, wearing a silky Michael Lo Sordo gown ($1,529; net-a-porter.com) paired with Tiffany & Co. jewels.
January 23, 2018
3. Jhené Aiko
During a Paris Haute Couture Week, Jhené Aiko stepped out looking chic in a Christian Dior suede dress and multi-tone coat from the Spring 2018 collection.
January 23, 2018
4. Chloë Grace Moretz
Chloë Grace Moretz took a dainty floral dress to the next level by adding metallic lace-up boots and a gorgeous deep lipstick.
January 23, 2018
5. Yara Shahidi
During the Chanel couture presentation, Yara Shahidi managed to combine classy and cool into one outfit with an elegant dress and trendy clear boots from the brand.
