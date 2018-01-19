Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 19, 2018
1. Meghan Markle
Leave it to Meghan Markle to show us how to pull off the hottest trends like royalty. During an outing with Prince Harry, Markle wowed in a plaid Theory top and popular velvet boots by Tabitha Simmons ($708; farfetch.com).
-
January 19, 2018
2. Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen is certainly having fun with her maternity style. For a Lip Sync Battle recording, the expectant mother wowed in Baublebar earrings ($38; baublebar.com) and a Redemption gown ($2,661; luisaviaroma.com) that perfectly hugged her baby bump.
-
January 19, 2018
3. Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker always keeps us on our toes with her style, and her colorful winter look is no different. Here, she mixed floral prints and made a sparkly statement with fishnet stockings and shiny purple pumps. And we can't forget to mention that Bottega Venetta bag ($3,000; neimanmarcus.com).
-
January 19, 2018
4. Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson kept things cool in an all-black outfit featuring a sheer Cushnie et Ochs bodysuit with floral beading, leather joggers, and classic black heels.
-
January 19, 2018
5. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham put a chic twist on menswear dressing with a turtleneck and stripe top tucked into mustard trousers. Her elegant look was topped off with a must-have wool coat.
