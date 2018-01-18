Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 18, 2018
1. Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga made heads turn while wearing a Ted Khoury gown with strategically placed sheer panels and a dreamy train. Gaga didn't hold back in the accessories department either, wearing extremely tall platform boots and layered gold chains.
January 18, 2018
2. Zoë Kravitz
Zoë Kravitz made a rocker chic statement in a Saint Laurent dress straight off of the Spring 2018 runway. And we're loving those sparkling hoop earrings, too.
January 18, 2018
3. Bella Hadid
You gotta love a girl that isn't afraid to take fashion risks. Bella Hadid mixed several trends into one outfit for her latest street-style sighting. A checkered Heron Preston blazer was paired with a sheer turtleneck and tube socks ($56; farfetch.com) by the same designer. Balenciaga sneakers and Luv AJ hoop earrings finished the trendy look.
January 18, 2018
4. Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum is already thinking about spring, wearing a Wolk Morais floral pantsuit and metallic sandals to the designer's Collection 6 Fashion Show in Los Angeles.
January 18, 2018
5. Jasmine Sanders
Model Jasmine Sanders showed us how to stylishly dress for the unpredictable weather in Los Angeles, pairing a leopard coat with a ripped T-shirt, denim shorts, over-the-knee boots, and a MCM bag ($1,018; forzieri.com).
