Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 17, 2018
1. Victoria Beckham
No need to save your maxi dresses until the spring. Victoria Beckham showed us how it's done, pairing a look from her pre-fall collection over a bright pink turtleneck and completing her outfit with leather boots and a coordinating bag.
-
January 17, 2018
2. Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton made a bright statement in a Boden coat ($330; boden.com) layered over a beige number. We love the contrast of the dark accessories with her elegant look.l
-
January 17, 2018
3. Adriana Lima
Adriana Lima made us fall in love with winter whites all over again while wearing a chic Albino Teodoro coat with a Sportmax dress. Adding those red boots took the look to the next level.
-
January 17, 2018
4. Maisie Williams
How cute is Maisie Williams? For an appearance she showed off her fashion-forward style wearing a beautiful Miu Miu look.
-
January 17, 2018
5. Andra Day
During the NAACP Image Awards, Andra Day made heads turn while wearing a sheer Giorgio Armani gown with Christian Louboutin heels ($945; nordstrom.com).
