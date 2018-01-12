Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 12, 2018
1. Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie stunned in a white Ralph & Russo dress accented with fluffy feathers and a an asymmetric hemline for the Critics Choice Awards. Those classic pumps and the sparkly Neil Lane earrings were perfect accessories.
-
January 12, 2018
2. Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman looked like a dream, wearing a bright, pink Valentino dress and Rene Caovilla shoes. How could you not love the chic ruffle design?
-
January 12, 2018
3. Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel always delivers. This time, she did so in an abstract Oscar de la Renta number, black heels, and a Tyler Ellis clutch.
-
January 12, 2018
4. Yara Shahidi
Purple looks good on Yara Shahidi, especially this lavender tone in her Giambattista Valli gown.
-
January 12, 2018
5. Gal Gadot
Gal Gadot made our hearts skip a beat while rocking a jaw-dropping Prada gown. That plunging neckline is fierce, and those pleats are divine.
January 12, 20181 of 5
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie stunned in a white Ralph & Russo dress accented with fluffy feathers and a an asymmetric hemline for the Critics Choice Awards. Those classic pumps and the sparkly Neil Lane earrings were perfect accessories.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM