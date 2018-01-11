Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 11, 2018
1. Sarah Jessica Parker
While entering The Late Night Show with Stephen Colbert, Sarah Jessica Parker gave her sparkly party dress and glitter pumps a daytime makeover with a crisp collar, structured blazer, and a Manu Atelier handbag—another style lesson we can't wait to try.
-
January 11, 2018
2. Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon kept things chic and flirty, wearing a classic turtleneck and boots with a ruffle skirt ($95; draperjames.com), which also features flowers on top of a dark background.
-
January 11, 2018
3. Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid continues to stay up on all of the cool-girl trends. This time, she was spotted wearing a denim version of the ski-pants trend with a cropped sweater, furry jacket, and Vans SK8-Hi sneakers ($65; nordstrom.com)
-
January 11, 2018
4. AnnaSophia Robb
AnnaSophia Robb also made an argument for winter florals in a pretty Vivetta dress, which was paired with a green bag and dainty heels.
-
January 11, 2018
5. Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain showed us how gorgeous a bright red dress can be on red-haired ladies. All she needed to finish off this stunning look were dangling earrings and classic nude pumps.
