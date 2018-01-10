Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 10, 2018
1. Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton is having fun re-wearing her favorite maternity outfits. This time, the Duchess of Cambridge recycled a Seraphine floral dress ($109; seraphine.com) and paired it with navy pumps.
-
January 10, 2018
2. Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o can do no wrong on the red carpet, and her latest ensemble is proof. This two-piece Balmain design looks like it was made just for her.
-
January 10, 2018
3. Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle keeps redefining what royal style looks like. For her latest outing, she pulled her hair into a messy bun and threw on one of her favorite Smythe coats with a black blouse, flared trousers, an Aritzia Babaton belt ($45; aritzia.com), and Sarah Flint pumps ($395; farfetcfh.com).
-
January 10, 2018
4. Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie continues to show off her timeless style. For the 2018 National Board Of Review Awards Gala, she wowed in a stunning lace dress with cape sleeves.
-
January 10, 2018
5. Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid is here to show us that winter dressing doesn't have to be all dark. The model paired a bubblegum pink puffer with a matching sweater and shook things up with metallic cropped trousers.
January 10, 20181 of 5
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton is having fun re-wearing her favorite maternity outfits. This time, the Duchess of Cambridge recycled a Seraphine floral dress ($109; seraphine.com) and paired it with navy pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM