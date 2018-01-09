Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 9, 2018
1. Olivia Culpo
While at the airport, Olivia Culpo made a cool off-duty statement wearing a baker boy hat by Lack of Color, matching long-sleeve top, chunky Aquatalia boots, and fitted sweatpants in a high-waist cut. The trousers are stretchy, soft, and stylish enough to make you forget leggings ever existed.
-
January 9, 2018
2. Katy Perry
Katy Perry served up major style rocking a metallic shift dress with a square neckline. Silver peep-toe pumps and sparkling Ileana Makri mini hoops ($1,155; net-a-porter.com) set the glam look off.
-
January 9, 2018
3. Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid showed us that all black doesn't have to be boring, mixing in luxe fabrics into her outfit—like this leather trench coat—and keeping things modern with trendy clear heels.
-
January 9, 2018
4. Rita Ora
At an event in London, Rita Ora stunned in a reworked shirt and wide-leg trousers. Take a closer look at all of those diamonds.
-
January 9, 2018
5. Shay Mitchell
Shay Mitchell hit up a basketball game looking sporty and chic wearing camouflage trousers with a cropped turtleneck. The cute accessories— leather belt, chain bag, high-heel boots, and gold hoop earrings—took the look to the next level.
