Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 8, 2018
1. Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel literally left us gasping for air after hitting the scene in a sheer Dior Haute Couture gown. The glamorous number shows off just the right amount of skin to make heads turns, but it's also covered in the right places, making it an elegant winner.
-
January 8, 2018
2. Viola Davis
Viola Davis completely owned this Brandon Maxwell gown, pairing it with multi-layer necklace dripping in diamonds and a dainty, black clutch.
-
January 8, 2018
3. Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker made our hearts melt in a Dolce & Gabbana number with a tulle skirt. We especially love how she added her Time's Up pin right next to that dazzling belt.
-
January 8, 2018
4. Angelina Jolie
It doesn't get any better than Angelina Jolie in this divine Atelier Versace gown. All she needed to complete her stunning look were a pair of earrings by Forevermark and Stuart Weitzman heels.
-
January 8, 2018
5. Kerry Washington
We adore how Kerry Washington opted for a shorter hem in this shiny Prabal Gurung number. And she took things to the next level by adding a pair of floral boots to her look.
