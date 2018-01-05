Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 5, 2018
1. Elizabeth Olsen
Elizabeth Olsen wowed in a trench coat dress from the Spring 2018 Brock Collection. Accessories are all you need with this stunner—like Olsen's Jimmy Choo clutch, EF Collection jewels, and coordinating pumps.
-
January 5, 2018
2. Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross made a glamorous statement in a sparkly suit from Balmain's Pre-Fall 2018 collection. Hoop earrings, a black clutch, and pointed-toe pumps tied the look together.
-
January 5, 2018
3. Jordana Brewster
Jordana Brewster looked ready to party in a David Koma mini dress ($2,795; bergdorfgoodman.com). Those dainty black heels let the dazzling dress steal the spotlight.
-
January 5, 2018
4. Mary J. Blige
Mary J. Blige stunned in a frilly 2018 Resort Balmain dress topped off with a classic leather blazer ($3,495; net-a-porter.com) from the same brand and hidden Christian Louboutin shoes.
-
January 5, 2018
5. Khloé Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian kept her growing baby bump warm in a sweater dress and a matching oversized jacket. As usual, she also let her accessories shine, choosing Yeezy Season 4 Stretch Canvas Lace Up Boots, a crocodile Hermès bag, and statement sunglasses.
January 5, 20181 of 5
Elizabeth Olsen
Elizabeth Olsen wowed in a trench coat dress from the Spring 2018 Brock Collection. Accessories are all you need with this stunner—like Olsen's Jimmy Choo clutch, EF Collection jewels, and coordinating pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM