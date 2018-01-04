Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 4, 2018
1. Khloé Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian kept the winter white trend going with a body-hugging dress and matching August Getty Atelier duster during an appearance on The Ellen Show. All she needed were a pair of nude pumps to anchor her angelic look.
-
January 4, 2018
2. Gal Gadot
Gal Gadot brightened things up with a pink and red Oscar de la Renta ensemble and matching lipstick.
-
January 4, 2018
3. Yara Shahidi
While out and about in New York promoting Grownish, Yara Shahidi stunted wearing an Opening Ceremony coat, Thom Browne blouse with coordinating trousers, and Loriblu pumps. This look is the perfect pick-me-up for the winter blues.
-
January 4, 2018
4. Saoirse Ronan
Saoirse Ronan made a chic statement in a Calvin Klein suit with a white blazer. Those pink Christian Louboutin pumps and contrasting wine lipstick added the perfect pop of color.
-
January 4, 2018
5. Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain served up a dose of daytime elegance in a two-toned Givenchy dress with dainty black heels.
January 4, 20181 of 5
Khloé Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian kept the winter white trend going with a body-hugging dress and matching August Getty Atelier duster during an appearance on The Ellen Show. All she needed were a pair of nude pumps to anchor her angelic look.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM