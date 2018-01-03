Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 3, 2018
1. Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi showed us an easy way to pair over-the-knee boots with long dresses for the winter. Don't over think it. Have fun and choose a bold hue—like Shahidi's Le Silla suede boots—and balance out a feminine frock with a sporty jacket similar to Shahidi's Akris bomber ($1,746; neimanmarcus.com).
-
January 3, 2018
2. Saoirse Ronan
Saoirse Ronan rocked a Gucci Spring 2018 look fresh off the runway with platform sandals from the brand.But she switched things up in the jewelry department with Fernando Jorge jewels.
-
-
January 3, 2018
4. Octavia Spencer
At the 29th Palm Springs International Film Festival, Octavia Spencer wowed in a customized Tadashi Shoji gown with lace panels. Zoom in on those beautiful earrings.
-
January 3, 2018
5. Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek gave us life in a green Gucci dress with glamorous details—like the pink bow at the waist and the embellished jewels at the end of the shoulder straps.
January 3, 20181 of 5
Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi showed us an easy way to pair over-the-knee boots with long dresses for the winter. Don't over think it. Have fun and choose a bold hue—like Shahidi's Le Silla suede boots—and balance out a feminine frock with a sporty jacket similar to Shahidi's Akris bomber ($1,746; neimanmarcus.com).
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM