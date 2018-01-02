Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 2, 2018
1. Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian put a modern twist on an old winter favorite (the fur coat) by choosing a chic color and working the stunning hue throughout her look. The burgundy tones on Kardashian's Fendi jacket ($14,500; farfetch.com) were also the focus on her trousers, solidifying her winning winter look.
-
January 2, 2018
2. Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes kept things ladylike in a ruffled Ulla Johnson dress ($585; barneys.com). She styled the playful dress with tan sandals to complete the elegant look.
-
January 2, 2018
3. Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello did not hold back on the glitz and glam as she prepared for 2018, wearing custom Raisa & Vanessa jumpsuit, jacket, and boots.
-
January 2, 2018
4. Jhené Aiko
Singer Jhené Aiko rocked a head-turning look from the Chanel Resort 2018 collection, which mixes a classic pencil skirt and suspenders with a cropped tube top.
-
January 2, 2018
5. Jasmine Tookes
Jasmine Tookes demonstrated a trendy way to make classic sweaters pop. All you need are your favorite ripped jeans, an edgy belt, classic sandals, and a leather purse.
