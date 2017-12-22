Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 22, 2017
1. Rihanna
Street-style stars are obsessing over patent leather pieces, and so is Rihanna. During an outing in Los Angeles, the singer rocked the shiny trend with a bustier dress, a luxe trench coat, a mini bag, and Giuseppe Zanotti heels ($1,295; bergdorfgoodman.com).
December 22, 2017
2. Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen put a chic twist on the classic suit with a golden blouse, black-trimmed blazer, jogger pants, and transparent heels. Loving those gold hoop earrings.
December 22, 2017
3. Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff gave us cool-girl-airport vibes while at LAX, wearing a Gucci pullover ($1,200; farfetch.com), stretchy pants, platform sneakers, and a cozy beanie.
December 22, 2017
4. Michelle Monaghan
Michelle Monaghan made a tailored suit look effortlessly chic by pairing it with trendy red boots. The matching lipstick earned her bonus points.
December 22, 2017
5. Aimee Song
Aimee Song is also on board with the patent leather trend. Here, she styled relaxed-fit pants with a romantic white blouse, Louis Vuitton box bag, and black heels.
