Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 21, 2017
1. Cardi B
Cardi B might have gained your attention with her rhymes, but her flawless style is talking to us now. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the chart-topping rapper stunned in an emerald green Rubin Singer top. Black Milly pants, Christian Louboutin heels ($675; net-a-porter.com), and Versace shades anchored her winning look.
-
December 21, 2017
2. Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia is definitely the most stylish royal. For an outing, she rocked the trendiest color of the season from head to toe. How hot are those boots?
-
December 21, 2017
3. Daisy Ridley
Daisy Ridley is killing it while promoting Star Wars: The Last Jedi. During the Shanghai premiere, she made jaws hit the floor in a gorgeous Prada dress and Tiffany & Co. earrings.
-
December 21, 2017
4. Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid hit the streets looking like a futuristic snow queen wearing a fresh long coat, trendy combat boots, and look-at-me sunglasses.
-
December 21, 2017
5. Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian put a fashion-forward twist on a chunky knit turtleneck with on-trend stripe pants, leather boots, and oversized sunglasses.
