Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 20, 2017
1. Zendaya
During The Greatest Showman premiere in Australia, Zendaya graced the red carpet in a breathtaking butterfly dress by Moschino with Stuart Weitzman heels ($398; nordstrom.com). This wasn't the only butterfly moment on the runways. Brands like Saint Laurent are also betting on the delicate creature to take over the fashion scene in 2018.
December 20, 2017
2. Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth kept things regal in a luxe velvet dress. The one-shoulder design paired with those peep-toe booties equals perfection.
December 20, 2017
3. Ruby Lin
Actress Ruby Lin attended a press conference wearing a gorgeous red and white dress with lace panels. Take a closer look at those matching sandals.
December 20, 2017
4. Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss hit the NYC streets wearing a ruffled David Koma dress. Her all-black look was completed with a coat draped over her shoulders and patent leather Christian Louboutin pumps ($675; barneys.com).
December 20, 2017
5. Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo gave us another winning street-style moment equipped with a chic sweater, leather leggings, over-the-knee boots, a baker boy's hat, and a leather bag.
