Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 19, 2017
1. Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid hit the chilly NYC streets wearing a plaid Saks Potts jacket and a classic sweater. She gave the timeless pieces some edge with ripped jeans, cool sneakers, and on-trend sunglasses.
-
December 19, 2017
2. Hong Chau
During the premiere of Downsizing, actress Hong Chau shut the scene down wearing a silver Alex Perry dress ($1,860; farfetch.com). Just when we thought this look couldn't get any better, her stylist perfectly elevated the dress with a white clutch and coordinating pumps.
-
December 19, 2017
3. Michelle Williams
Michelle Williams looked absolutely regal in a Louis Vuitton gown during the All the Money in the World premiere. The ruffle high-neck design looks flawless with her chic pixie haircut.
-
December 19, 2017
4. Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld nailed this street-style outfit, pairing a logo-emblazoned Gucci shirt with mom jeans, Zvelle lace-up boots ($525; zvelle.com), and Prive Revaux sunglasses ($30; amazon.com).
-
December 19, 2017
5. Rosamund Pike
Rosamund Pike made a Saint Laurent lace blouse her own by pairing the runway piece with tailored pants. All she needed was a pair of classic, black pumps for the win.
