December 18, 2017
1. Jessica Alba
During the Baby2Baby holiday party, Alba kept comfortable in a silky slip dress. The lingerie-inspired piece was layered with a ruby red duster, which matched Alba's manicure. And the expectant mother finished off her trendy maternity look with a black crossbody bag and platform heels ($905; farfetch.com).
December 18, 2017
2. Kelly Rowland
At the same gathering, Kelly Rowland served up major style in long leather shorts by Maison Margiela ($789; barneyswarehouse.com). The singer stayed warm in a white sweater and took her look to the next level with zebra-print heels.
December 18, 2017
3. Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen showed us how to make heads turn even during freezing temperatures in New York City with a gorgeous velvet trench coat by Martin Grant ($923; modaoperandi.com). All she needed to finish off her look were a pair of black boots and a coordinating handbag.
December 18, 2017
4. Jourdan Dunn
Jourdan Dunn attended a meet and greet at a Swarovski store in London while wearing a hot David Koma jumpsuit from the Spring 2018 collection. The model kept warm (but still let her outfit show through) by throwing a camel coat over her shoulders like a cape.
December 18, 2017
5. Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow enjoyed the sunny Miami weather in a chic LBD. Get into those pretty sandals and their lace-up details.
