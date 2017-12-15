Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 15, 2017
1. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham is the queen of mixing colors. Here, she shows us exactly how to stylishly wear the most popular holiday colors without over doing it. Beckham focused on one shade, red, with a long-sleeve dress (shop a similar style here), and she mixed in splashes of green with sparkly shoes ($705; modaoperandi.com) and earrings.
December 15, 2017
2. Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie proved that you can never go wrong with an all-black outfit. The secret to taking it to the next level is to play with different textures. Here, Jolie added a velvet coat, leather bag, and suede heels to her classic look.
December 15, 2017
3. Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen's maternity style is always on point. This Proenza Schouler dress ($1,650; saks.com) looks like it was made for her.
December 15, 2017
4. Gigi Hadid
Even on the go, Gigi Hadid always slays. While out and about in NYC, she made Reebok leggings, jacket, and sneakers look effortlessly cool paired with fresh Reebok sneakers ($130; finishline.com).
December 15, 2017
5. Sarah Paulson
Sarah Paulson looked like a dream in a bright Calvin Klein look. We love how her lipstick matches her heels.
