December 14, 2017
1. Kate Middleton
During a somber memorial for the victims of the Grenfell Tower tragedy, Kate Middleton tested out one of the biggest trends: wearing one color head to toe. She chose a navy Carolina Herrera coat and paired it with matching gloves, hat, clutch, shoes, and earrings.
December 14, 2017
2. Zendaya
Zendaya put a feminine twist on menswear dressing with help from a Ralph Lauren look from the Fall 2017 collection and dazzling Christian Louboutin pumps.
December 14, 2017
3. Halle Bailey
Talk about a power suit. Halle Bailey kept the tailored looks coming. This time, she upgraded the classic two-piece with trendy accessories—like a millennial pink fanny pack and cool pumps.
December 14, 2017
4. Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn stunned in a 2018 look from Rosetta Getty's resort collection at the SAG Awards nominations announcement. How pretty are those matching Christian Louboutin heels?
December 14, 2017
5. Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo enjoyed the wars Los Angeles weather with a fun mini dress by Tularosa ($158; revolve.com). Over-the-knee boots and chic bag added the perfect finishing touches.
