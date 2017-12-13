Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 13, 2017
1. Olivia Palermo
Tired of wearing your boring black knits on repeat? Give them an upgrade with a bright stole like the Lilly e Violetta one Olivia Palermo wore for the Iris Alexander Fine Diamond Jewellery Collection launch event. Score bonus points for adding colors with a fun skirt, clutch, and killer Jimmy Choo heels ($1,256; saks.com).
December 13, 2017
2. Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi schooled us on taking classic denim pieces to the next level by pairing her Mother jeans with a Roland Mouret asymmetric blouse and Aquazzura heels.
December 13, 2017
3. Hailee Steinfeld
During the Pitch Perfect 3 premiere, Hailee Steinfeld gave us holiday-party inspiration in a gorgeous Tom Ford dress, Lorriaine Schwartz jewels, and Christian Louboutin pumps ($1,195; neimanmarcus.com).
December 13, 2017
4. Shanina Shaik
Shanina Shaik served up a big dose of glam with a tulle-lined blouse and tailored trousers.
December 13, 2017
5. Ruby Rose
Ruby Rose kept the glamour going with a sheer Elie Saab dress from the Fall 2017 collection. Say it with me, "Perfection."
