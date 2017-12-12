Zendaya gave us another winning lesson in winter dressing with her latest outfit. This time, the actress-slash-singer made heads turn in a jaw-dropping Marni coat ($2,520; farfetch.com). The jewel-toned color is an instant winner this season, and the long silhouette makes it perfect for layering with any and every outfit. Grab a pair of lace-up boots like Zendaya's Casadei heels and you're good to go.