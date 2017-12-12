Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 12, 2017
1. Zendaya
Zendaya gave us another winning lesson in winter dressing with her latest outfit. This time, the actress-slash-singer made heads turn in a jaw-dropping Marni coat ($2,520; farfetch.com). The jewel-toned color is an instant winner this season, and the long silhouette makes it perfect for layering with any and every outfit. Grab a pair of lace-up boots like Zendaya's Casadei heels and you're good to go.
-
December 12, 2017
2. Kate Middleton
The always classy Duchess of Cambridge looked holiday ready in a ruby maternity coat by Seraphine Marina ($495; seraphine.com). Timeless black tights, pumps, and a clutch finished off her picture-perfect outfit.
-
December 12, 2017
3. Lily James
Lily James gave us abundant life in a stunning Burberry gown at the premiere of the Darkest Hour film in London. To say that the fit is perfection would be an understatement.
-
December 12, 2017
4. Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker gave us a chic color surge with a velvet, purple blazer layered over a gray, fit-and-flare dress. Get into those colorful peep-toe heels.
-
December 12, 2017
5. Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes delivered a praise-worthy outfit while out and about in New York City. Her leather blouse, tailored trousers, camel coat, burgundy bag, and black pumps are a magical combination.
