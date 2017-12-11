Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 11, 2017
1. Lupita Nyong'o
During the premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Lupita Nyong'o shut down the red carpet in a Halpern Studio gown ($3,170; matchesfashion.com) that looked more like a work of art then a dress. The sequin design was perfectly styled with Tiffany & Co. jewels, Jimmy Choo heels, and a Tyler Ellis minuadière.
December 11, 2017
2. Dua Lipa
At the Jingle Bell Ball in London, British singer Dua Lipa put a feminine twist on menswear dressing with a velvet-trimmed bralette by Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini. We're freaking out because those classic pants are 50 percent off at Farfetch right now.
December 11, 2017
3. Jennifer Lopez
While filming her latest movie, Jennifer Lopez hit the set in a perfect winter look. You can't go wrong with a leather wrap coat paired with plaid.
December 11, 2017
4. Gwendoline Christie
Gwendoline Christie wowed during the Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere in a custom Gucci design, which showed off a hint of her gorgeous, long legs.
December 11, 2017
5. Olivia Culpo
At the 8th Annual Bombay Sapphire Artisan Series Finale, Olivia Culpo kept things sporty and chic in silky separates with athletic-inspired stripes.
