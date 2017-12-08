Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 8, 2017
1. Bella Hadid
It's hard to wear wear more than one trend at a time, but Bella Hadid made it work during an outing in London. The model stepped out wearing: an off-the-shoulder top, a Stalvey fanny pack (worn as a crossbody bag because that's how all of the cool girls do it), corset details on the waist of her wide-leg jeans, and a chic baker boy hat.
-
December 8, 2017
2. Emily Ratajowski
On Thursday evening, Emily Ratajkowski took tuxedo dressing to the next level with a feather-trimmed vest and silky trousers.
-
December 8, 2017
3. Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen covered her growing baby bump with a pink wrap dress by Rhea Costa. And she let metallic accessories by Vardui Kara and Effy jewelry uplift the pretty look.
-
December 8, 2017
4. Nicole Richie
At the opening of Jacques Penne (a JCPenney pop-up boutique), Nicole Richie gave us a chic lesson in winter dressing. Between that velvet suit, that cozy jacket, and those cool boots, we're in love.
-
December 8, 2017
5. Joan Smalls
Joan Smalls served up a party-ready look in a metallic, cross-neck dress. No need for too many accessories when you're wearing a show-stopper like this one.
December 8, 20171 of 5
Bella Hadid
It's hard to wear wear more than one trend at a time, but Bella Hadid made it work during an outing in London. The model stepped out wearing: an off-the-shoulder top, a Stalvey fanny pack (worn as a crossbody bag because that's how all of the cool girls do it), corset details on the waist of her wide-leg jeans, and a chic baker boy hat.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM