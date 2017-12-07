Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 7, 2017
1. Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato is the latest celebrity to put a modern twist on the good ol' tube top. On Wednesday, she stepped out wearing a yellow python-print number tucked into wide-leg trousers. And her matching heels anchored the winning look.
-
December 7, 2017
2. Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart took a Chanel Spring 2018 look and made it her own by adding in a cool crop top, a silky blazer, and black peep-toe heels.
-
December 7, 2017
3. Elle Fanning
At the L'Oreal Women of Worth Celebration, Elle Fanning made our hearts skip a beat in a timeless Miu Miu dress. Zoom in on those dainty bow earrings.
-
December 7, 2017
4. Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie showed us the cool-girl way to wear leather pieces in the winter. Break up your turtleneck and jackets with unexpected shorts like Robbie's Saint Laurent trousers.
-
December 7, 2017
5. Karolina Kurkova
The easiest way to make a powerful statement is to stick to one color from head to toe. Here, Karolina Kurkova played with blue separates by Racil and Malone Souliers to create a show-stopping look.
December 7, 20171 of 5
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato is the latest celebrity to put a modern twist on the good ol' tube top. On Wednesday, she stepped out wearing a yellow python-print number tucked into wide-leg trousers. And her matching heels anchored the winning look.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM