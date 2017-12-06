Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 6, 2017
1. Beyoncé
Beyoncé left us speechless after hitting the stage at the 2017 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year event, wearing a hot, little dress by LaQuan Smith. The trick to making a micro mini work in the winter: seasonal details like long sleeves, velvet textures, and party-ready sparkles. We can't forget to mention those Lorraine Schwartz jewels and those sky-high Giuseppe Zanotti heels ($845; intermix.com).
-
December 6, 2017
2. Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid is making us fall in love with canary yellow all over again. During the grand opening of the Bulgari Dubai Resort, she lit up the night in a vibrant Fendi dress and equally as stunning Stuart Weitzman sandals.
-
December 6, 2017
3. Zendaya
Zendaya continues to shut things down in London. This time, she nailed a Stella Jean look from the Spring 2018 collection paired with Le Silla shoes.
-
December 6, 2017
4. Jasmine Sanders
Model Jasmine Sanders delivered a flawless look by Dundas. Dramatic sleeves will be huge in 2018.
-
December 6, 2017
5. Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton stayed true to her timeless style, wearing a classic houndstooth coat paired with black stockings, pumps, and clutch.
