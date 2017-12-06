Beyoncé left us speechless after hitting the stage at the 2017 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year event, wearing a hot, little dress by LaQuan Smith. The trick to making a micro mini work in the winter: seasonal details like long sleeves, velvet textures, and party-ready sparkles. We can't forget to mention those Lorraine Schwartz jewels and those sky-high Giuseppe Zanotti heels ($845; intermix.com).