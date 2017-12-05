Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 5, 2017
1. Kaia Gerber
During the 2017 Fashion Awards in London, Kaia Gerber won the red carpet in a light blue Ralph & Russo number. The two-piece design flawlessly combines some of the biggest trends: cut-out shoulders and ruffles, which are clearly here to stay. A Messika ring and ear cuff added an extra touch of sparkle to Gerber's winning outfit.
December 5, 2017
2. Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez served up a ton of flawless outfits yesterday. But it was this Coach look equipped with western, chic vibes that stole our hearts.
December 5, 2017
3. Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian showed off her toned abs in a body-hugging dress that nearly matched her platinum blonde, new lob. Staying true to her signature look, she kept accessories to a minimum and finished off the outfit with nude heels.
December 5, 2017
4. Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss might have broken a record for all of her outfit changes while hosting the 2017 Fashion Awards. But we still can't stop thinking about how she nailed this striped dress.
December 5, 2017
5. Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell looked like a '90s dream in a colorful, custom Versace dress. Get into the perfectly matched neon heels.
